Altus PD investigate 7th shooting in a week

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police are investigating another shooting that was reported Wednesday night, Nov. 6, at around 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Hairston.

This is the second shooting investigation in the same immediate area.

A home was damaged by gunfire and there were no injuries reported.

This shooting along with other shootings over the past weekend continue to be investigated.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about these shootings to call the Altus police department at 580 482-4121 or the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-tips (8477).

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.