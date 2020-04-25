Altus PD investigates Friday shooting after victim flown to OKC from shot to head, arm

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police officers are investigating a shooting Friday night that sent one man to the hospital with gunshots to the head and arm.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers were called to the 1100 block of Loyaldell Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head and arm. First responders drove the main to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before he was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Murphy said his condition is unknown, and no other person was injured, though there were two small children in the home during the shooting.

Murphy stated the victim told officers a black man forced his way into the front door and into his home.

This incident is still under investigation, so call 580-481-2296 with any information.