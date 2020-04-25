1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Altus PD investigates Friday shooting after victim flown to OKC from shot to head, arm

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Early morning shooting under investigation.

Early morning shooting under investigation.

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police officers are investigating a shooting Friday night that sent one man to the hospital with gunshots to the head and arm.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers were called to the 1100 block of Loyaldell Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head and arm. First responders drove the main to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before he was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Murphy said his condition is unknown, and no other person was injured, though there were two small children in the home during the shooting.

Murphy stated the victim told officers a black man forced his way into the front door and into his home.

This incident is still under investigation, so call 580-481-2296 with any information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News