UPDATE: victim identified and suspect arrested in Altus homicide

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 11:52 p.m.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy says the victim of the shooting has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Mitchell.

Sunday afternoon, investigators arrested 26-year-old Shaquille Traylor who they believe is responsible for Mitchell’s death.

Traylor was transported to the Jackson County jail on a charge of 1st-degree murder.

Police are still continuing to investigate the cause of this incident.

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus Police Department officials are investigating an early morning shooting death of a man in the Apple Creek Apartments.

According to Altus PD Chief Tim Murphy, officials responded to a call after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in then 1500 block of South Park Lane.

Murphy said officials took the body of a 32-year-old man to the office of the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Officials with the Violent Crimes Task Force and District III Drug are also assisting in the on-going investigation.

