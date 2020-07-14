Altus PD investigates traffic accident that resulted in a vehicle striking a business

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that happened late Monday afternoon resulting in a vehicle striking the front of a local business.

Altus police responded to the intersection of Main st. and Commerce st. at around 5:45 p.m. The report stated a grey 2019 Nissan had originally stopped to turn Eastbound onto East Commerce.

The Nissan then made a right turn onto West Commerce from the Eastbound turn lane of Main st. The grey Nissan collided with a Southbound 2017 black Toyota Corolla. The impact resulted in the Corolla traveling Eastbound across three Northbound lanes of traffic.

The Corolla struck a Northbound 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser and continued into the front of “Moving with Malissa” located at 122 North Main.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was transported by EMS to the hospital while three other occupants were uninjured.

There were no injuries reported to the driver of the grey Nissan or black Toyota, the 19-year-old driver of the Nissan was cited for improper lane use.