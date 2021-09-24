Altus PD investigating Thursday evening homicide

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Altus Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to a call for shots being fired in the 700 block of Chris Street in Altus, Oklahoma on Thursday, September 23, shortly after 7:00 p.m.

After the shooting, the car in which the victim was driving sped away and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 600 block of Chris Street.

The vehicle finally came to rest after colliding with another vehicle parked near the intersection of Chris and Blain Street.

EMS personnel transported the victim to Jackson County Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the victim’s body has been transported for an autopsy, and the victim’s name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

Witnesses described a black male running south from the scene shortly after the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect in this homicide.

As the investigation continues, additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Officials with Altus PD are encouraging anyone who might have information on this homicide to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).