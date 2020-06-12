1  of  5
Altus PD: Man arrested after hitting ex-girlfriend in head with baseball bat

Local News
JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police officers are investigating a Thursday night disturbance after they said a man hit his ex-girlfriend in the head with a baseball bat.

Deon Johnson, 36, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to a call at Apple Creek Apartments about 11 p.m. Thursday where they found the victim outside the apartment.

EMS drove her to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, and her condition is unknown.

Johnson is held at the Jackson County Jail.

