Altus PD: Man charged with burglary, property damage after short foot chase

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Altus man is in custody following a short foot chase after police said he was found at a home under construction and charged with burglary and property damage.

Matthew D. Quick, 43, is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of second degree burglary and damage to property.

Altus police officers responded to a call in the 600 block of Birch Avenue shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a homeowner called police after he saw the suspect in a home, which is currently under construction for a remodel.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they witnessed a man, later identified as Quick, run from the home, headed south.

After a short foot chase, police took Quick into custody, though he denied any involvement.

Police said they recovered a crow bar and a screwdriver from a black backpack in Quick’s possession.

