Altus PD: Man in critical condition after being thrown from bed of stolen pickup

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Altus Police Department said they are currently investigating a report of a stolen pickup truck.

According to police, the truck was taken from 1800 North Main Street in Altus, Oklahoma, and was reported stolen just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The truck is a red 1988 GMC two door pickup truck, with Oklahoma license plate number ICC-947.

Police said that as the suspect was stealing the truck, another man jumped into the truck’s bed.

Police said the man who jumped into the truck bed was later thrown from the vehicle and run over near the 800 block of West Bradford Avenue.

According to police, he has been transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition, awaiting transport to Oklahoma City.

Authorities said they currently have no description of the suspect, who is still at large.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Altus PD at (580) 482-4121 or the Altus – Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477.

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

