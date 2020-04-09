1  of  3
Altus PD search for suspect after a man dies from injuries sustained attempting to stop truck theft

Local News
ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Police Department is continuing its investigation into a stolen pickup truck after officials said a man died following an attempt to intervene.

According to police, the truck was taken from 1800 North Main Street in Altus, Oklahoma, and was reported stolen just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Read more here.

The victim, 31-year-old Daniel Moore attempted to intervene, during the theft of the pickup by jumping into the bed of the pickup.

Authorities said Moore was later thrown from the pickup in approximately the 800 block of West Bradford Avenue.

Police said Moore was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The truck is a red 1988 GMC two door pickup truck, with Oklahoma license plate number ICC-947.

Police said they are canvasing neighborhoods and business near the scene of the accident in hopes of obtaining any kind of surveillance footage.

Officers said they are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Altus PD at (580) 482-4121 or the Altus – Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477.

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.

