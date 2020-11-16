Altus PD seeking public’s help identifying subjects in homicide investigation

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two subjects in an ongoing homicide investigation.

The video above was taken from the doorbell camera at a homicide scene early Monday morning in the 1000 block of East Pecan Street in Altus.





According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, police responded at around 12:30 a.m. after the caller reported a man had been shot.

The victim was identified as Aaron Lopez, 22. His body has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

The victim’s wife told police she was asleep in another room when she was awakened by gunfire.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from within the home.

Anyone with information about the individuals shown in the video above is encouraged to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477 (TIPS).

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.