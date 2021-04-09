Altus PD: Teen arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run early Easter Sunday

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teen who police said burglarized a medical marijuana dispensary has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident early Easter Sunday morning in Altus.

Zackery Soderlund, 18, is charged with first degree murder and first degree burglary in connection to the fatal hit-and-run.

Soderlund is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail.

According to authorities, Robert Adams, 31, was killed while riding a bicycle in the alley of the 200 block of South Main Street in Altus.

Adams’ body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Police said a vehicle was seized Monday, April 5 in Snyder in connection to the hit-and-run.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, the investigation into the hit-and-run fatality lead investigators to focus on a separate vehicle involved.

Thursday morning, April 8, the investigation led Altus police and agents of the District 3 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force to Pottawatomie County in Oklahoma.

According to Murphy, investigators believe Soderlund was the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Adams Easter Sunday morning.

Authorities said Soderlund was taken into custody and transported back to Altus, and his vehicle was seized as evidence.

After the hit-and-run, evidence shows Soderlund burglarized a local medical marijuana dispensary.

