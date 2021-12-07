Altus Police arrest juvenile in connection to a burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy: Getty Images

ALTUS, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection to a burglary at The Tunnel.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Altus Police responded to The Tunnel in the 800 block of East Broadway. Police said they were notified by the owner, who discovered broken glass at the front door.

Police said the suspect took vapes, tobacco products and lighters. Property damage and items taken totaled about $500.

The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday and was released to a parent after signing a promise to appear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News