Altus Police arrest juvenile in connection to a burglary

ALTUS, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection to a burglary at The Tunnel.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Altus Police responded to The Tunnel in the 800 block of East Broadway. Police said they were notified by the owner, who discovered broken glass at the front door.

Police said the suspect took vapes, tobacco products and lighters. Property damage and items taken totaled about $500.

The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday and was released to a parent after signing a promise to appear.