Altus police arrest woman in connection with March 24 apartment fire on Union Circle

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Altus Police Department have arrested a woman in connection with a fire investigation for a fire that happened at an Altus apartment complex on March 24.

Linda Shelly, 56, was arrested on charges of second degree burglary and first degree arson.

At around 1:18 a.m. on March 24, Altus Fire Department officials responded to an apartment fire on Union Circle, where they said they saw two apartments fully engulfed.

Other residents of the apartment complex were evacuated and no injuries were reported from the fire.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said they believe Shelly broke into one of the apartments and ignited the fire before leaving.

Shelly is being held at the Jackson County Jail.