Altus police asking for video of Sunday morning fatal hit-and-run

JACKSON CO (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are currently investigating and asking for video of a hit-and-run that killed one person Sunday morning, April 4, 2021, in Altus.

According to Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers were called to the alley of the 200 block of South Main just before 9:30 a.m. The victim was reportedly struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

The victim is a white male who is yet to be identified.

Police are searching for video from surrounding businesses to possibly identify a suspect vehicle. Contact the Altus Police at 580-482-4121 if you have any information regarding this crime.