UPDATE: Possible armed and dangerous suspect identified in Altus shooting

UPDATE: Nov. 8, 2019 11:10 a.m.

A suspect has been identified and police are searching for a man in connection to at least one of the recent shooting investigations being conducted by Altus police.

Investigators have obtained a felony arrest warrant, through the Jackson County District Court, in the amount of $250,000 for Manuel Kevin Dutra, 26, on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Dutra was identified as the person responsible for shooting into a home in the 700 block of North Willard on November 3, 2019, and originally went unreported by the homeowner.

Dutra is described as a Hispanic male 6ft tall, weighing approx. 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Dutra has a tattoo under his right eye which says “LIL ENE”, a tattoo above his left eye of the roman numeral “XIV” (#14), tattoos of four small dots under his left eye along with numerous tattoos on both arms.

Dutra should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Manuel Kevin Dutra to contact your local law enforcement, the Altus police department at 580 482-4121 or the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477.

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

ALTUS (KFDX/KTJL) — Altus police are currently investigating multiple shootings that took place over the weekend and need your help in identifying the person(s) responsible.

No injuries have been reported but the shootings have resulted in several homes and vehicles being struck by gunfire.

On Friday morning, Nov. 1, at approx. 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Hickory St. on a report of “shots fired”.

Two homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, at approx. 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Hairston on a report of “shots fired”.

One vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Police responded to 4 additional “shots fired” calls.

The first was at approx. 1:50 a.m., in the 900 block of North Lee. 1 vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

At approx. 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Willard. A residence was damaged by gunfire in this investigation. No injuries were reported.

At approx. 9:00 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Benson on a report of “shots fired”.

Investigators discovered 3 separate residences were struck by gunfire along with 2 vehicles. No injuries were reported.

At approx. 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Debbie St., where a residence was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact the Altus police department at 482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482- tips (8477).

