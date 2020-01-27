Altus Police investigate death after body found

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a statement from the Altus police, officers were called to the 200 block of South Washington Monday morning after a caller reported seeing a body inside the fenced complex at South West Metal and Trade.

According to officials with APD, when officers responded they discovered the body of a male near the South West corner of the property.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Johnson, 26, of Altus.

Family reported Johnson missing on January 22 after not being seen or heard from for several days.

The body has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City to determine a manner and cause of death.