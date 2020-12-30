Altus police make arrests in multiple car burglaries

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus police have arrested an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection with multiple auto burglaries and vehicle thefts.

The suspects were taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after police executed a search warrant on a home in the 1300 block of North Benson.

Property from recent auto burglaries were found in the home, including firearms, money, ladies purses, billfolds, jewelry, clothing, and car keys to several makes of vehicles

The juvenile was arrested on charges of Auto Burglary, Auto Theft and Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.

Rueben Cardenas, 18, was arrested on charges of Auto Burglary, Auto Theft, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, and 1st Degree Rape in relation to a separate investigation, additional charges are anticipated against other suspects involved as the investigation continues, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.