Name of Altus shooting victim released

UPDATE September 9, 2019 4:06 p.m

Police were called to the intersection of South Joy and West Victory streets early yesterday morning where a man was found shot multiple times.

Police said the victim was Tychance Martin, 30.

Police have identified Quamell Massenburg,28, as a suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Massenburg’s whereabouts to contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.

According to the affidavit, witnesses said the shooting happened at a party.

One witness told officers he had just turned away from the victim to go get a beer when he heard multiple shots.

He said he turned around and saw Massenburg shooting Martin in the back as Martin was lying face down on the ground.

A second witness told police that Massenburg and his brother were behind him when the shooting began but he did not know which brother fired the shots and said he heard no arguments or commotion of any kind before the shots.

The suspect’s brother told police Martin owed him $30 and that Martin approached him and tried to pick a fight. He said he started to walk away and Martin hit him and knocked him out.

He said when he came to he heard shots and he ran away.

He told police that his brother, Quamell, did have a gun prior to the shooting.

If you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you can also call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

You never have to give your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

JACKSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— The Altus Police Department needs your help in finding the person responsible for a homicide that happened on Sunday.

Police responded shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning to the intersections of South Joy and West Victory Street where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified and his body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of Massenburg to contact the Altus Police Department at 508-482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.