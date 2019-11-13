Altus police searching for missing man

1  of  2
ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Richard Hitchcock, 33, was last seen Friday, November 8, 2019, according to a Facebook post from the Altus Police Department.

Hitchcock’s cellphone has been turned off since Saturday. His 2004 tan/gold Buick Rendevous was found in a field in Tillman County, Ok with an empty gas tank.

On November 13, the APD and Detectives Division continued to investigate the disappearance of Richard Hitchcock.

A team of investigators went to Tillman County and recovered Hitchcock’s vehicle, while other investigators continued with follow-up interviews with people who had contact with Hitchcock prior to his disappearance.

Survival Flight of Altus began assisting with the search for Hitchcock on Tuesday afternoon with a search of a vast area in Tillman County where Hitchcock was last seen.

The search covered many square miles of open fields and pastures.

Hitchcock is described as a 6-foot tall white male, with brown hair (usually shaved bald), brown eyes, multiple tattoos on his body.

Hitchcock has been listed as a missing person.

If you have seen Hitchcock or know his whereabouts, please contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121. You can remain anonymous.

