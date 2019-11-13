Altus police searching for missing man

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Richard Hitchcock, 33, was last seen Friday, November 8, 2019, according to a Facebook post from the Altus Police Department.

Hitchcock’s cellphone has been turned off since Saturday. His 2004 tan/gold Buick Rendevous was found in a field in Tillman County, Ok with an empty gas tank.

On November 13, the APD and Detectives Division continued to investigate the disappearance of Richard Hitchcock.

A team of investigators went to Tillman County and recovered Hitchcock’s vehicle, while other investigators continued with follow-up interviews with people who had contact with Hitchcock prior to his disappearance.

Survival Flight of Altus began assisting with the search for Hitchcock on Tuesday afternoon with a search of a vast area in Tillman County where Hitchcock was last seen.

The search covered many square miles of open fields and pastures.

Hitchcock is described as a white male, 6 ft tall, with brown hair (usually shaved bald), brown eyes, multiple tattoos on his body.

If you have seen Richard Hitchcock or have information to his whereabouts please contact the Altus Police Department at (580)-482-4121

Hitchcock has been listed as a missing person.

