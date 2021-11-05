Altus Police seeking public’s help to find shooting suspect

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus Police are searching for a man in connection with a recent shooting at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Springfield Drive.

Police responded Tuesday, November 2, around 6:15 p.m. to a report that a man had fired a weapon.

The suspect, 38-year-old Keith Anthony Pease, was identified as the person who fired the weapon and fled the scene before police arrived, according to Altus Chief of Police Tim Murphy.

There were no injuries reported.

Pease was recently released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and is currently on probation for a conviction of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Pease is facing additional felony charges, including possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Pease is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking for your help in locating Pease. If you have any information, call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.