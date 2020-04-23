1  of  2
Altus police warn against door to door scams during the quarantine

Local News
ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Altus Police Department are issuing a warning after a new scam surfaced on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Altus police stated about multiple calls of a male going door to door for “donations” on behalf of the Literacy Center based in Lawton.

According to officials, the subject received multiple personal checks and credit card payments from residents and does not have a city permit to solicit door to door.

Officers with the police department are asking if anyone has given money to the individual to please call the Altus Police Department at (580-482-4121).

The police department also would like to remind residents that if someone comes to your door to solicit money always ask to see a permit or call the police department to confirm their legitimacy.

