Altus PD: Teen arrested for stealing Gucci slippers

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 15-year-old boy faces a first-degree robbery charge in Altus after police say he attacked another teen and stole his Gucci slippers while the victim was unconscious.

Officers with the Altus police responded to a report of an assault and battery Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Willow.

The 15-year-old  victim told police he was walking home when a vehicle stopped and several people came out.  He said one of the youths,  who the victim recognized,  demanded his slippers.

The victim said he refused and while he was walking away from the confrontation, the 15-year-old suspect grabbed him from behind and threw him to the ground, rendering him unconscious. When he came to a short time later, his slippers were gone.

He was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, treated for head and shoulder injuries and released.

Officers located the 15-year-old suspect at a residence in the 1400 block of North Thomas. He was taken into custody and later released to the custody of a parent, after signing a promise to appear.

Police recovered the Gucci slippers that belonged to the victim. 

