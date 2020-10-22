Altus woman arrested for alleged DUI after sideswiping patrol car

JACKSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 55-year-old woman was taken into custody by Altus police Wednesday night and is facing multiple charges.

Kimberly Newsom was arrested at 9:30 p.m. after a motorist reported a possible drunk driver.

Officers responded to the area of Hardy and North Navajo and observed a vehicle, a white Daewoo, matching the description given by the witness.

A responding officer was forced off the roadway, by the driver of the Daewoo, in the 400 block of North Navajo.

That vehicle sideswiped the Altus patrol car resulting in minor damage.

After the accident, Newsom continued Southbound on Navajo, leading officers on a short pursuit that ended in the 100 block of North Grady.

Newsom was arrested without further incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Newsom was later jailed on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

There were no injuries reported. The patrol unit suffered damage to the entire driver’s side of the vehicle.