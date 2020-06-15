Alvarado man faces three charges after possible Chase Bank threat

Jose Alfredo Sanchez is charged with resisting and evading arrest and failure to identify after his arrest Friday afternoon.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— An Alvarado man gets three charges after police respond to a report of a man walking toward a building on Kemp with a gun.

Police said they were notified of a suspicious person at Chase Bank at 4245 kemps around 2:45 pm Friday.

According to a report, a man was carrying a gun toward the bank and some employees in the building told us they went into lockdown.



Officers said they didn’t find anyone matching the description around the area but another officer soon reported seeing the suspect near Starbucks at 2910 Kemp.



When officers responded there, they said an officer was involved in a struggle with the suspect in front of the store.



Another officer went to assist that officer and as both struggled to restrain the suspect, he broke free and ran.



The second officer fired his taser and the suspect stopped and was put on the ground and handcuffed.



No weapon was reported found and officers said the man was later identified at jail after refusing repeatedly to give his name.