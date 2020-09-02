Alzheimer’s Association alters plans for annual event to continue support for organization

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the pandemic has caused many event cancellations and rescheduling, those at the Alzheimer’s Association have altered their annual event so that people can continue to raise awareness and support for the organization.

The scheduled event in Wichita Falls will be Saturday, Sept. 12, and Texomans are encouraged to take part in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While the organization normally hosts a large community walk, officials have modified the plans so that people can walk in small groups, alone or at their own pace.

“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk,” Alzheimer’s Association Constituent EventsVice President Wendy Vizek stated in a press release. “This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

The walks are the largest fundraising activity for the Alzheimer’s Association, with more than 600 walks nationwide and 38 events in Texas.

Along with the new walk, officials added new features to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to connect participants who otherwise might feel isolated from gathering.

Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

Click here to donate to Alzheimer’s Association or for more information on the disease.