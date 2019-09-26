Alzheimer’s Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

On Saturday the North Central Texas Chapter Alzheimer's Association is hoping to raise money to put a stop to the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If Texomans want to help end Alzheimer’s there’s an event for all this weekend.

Officials with the North Central Texas Chapter Alzheimer’s Association is hoping to raise money on Saturday to put a stop to the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.

Education and Family Care Specialist of the local Alzheimer’s Association Susan Gross said because of the stigma attached to the disease, many people have a hard time accepting that their family members could be showing signs.

“There’s no part of Alzheimer’s that is part of the aging process,” Gross said. “Unfortunately, it’s one of those diseases that people don’t wanna know about until they have to know about it.”

That is why Texomans are invited to walk for a cause Saturday at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Regional Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Patty Taylor said this is one step to educate caregivers and also to raise funds for research.

“We are out searching and fighting for our first survivor, that’s kind of our theme is to fight for the first survivor, we know that it can happen with research and funding,” Taylor said.

“Our push is for early recognition of a change and getting an early diagnose because with an early diagnose there is so much can be done,” Gross said.

Both Taylor and Gross said they encourage the community to come out in numbers, whether they know someone living with the disease, have lost someone to it or is just an advocate because every dollar matters.

The opening ceremony will be at Budd Daniels Park Saturday at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Last year the Alzheimer’s Association raised about $85,000, and officials hope to raise $100,000 for research.

There is no registration fee to participate in the walk but every donation helps.

If you want to donate before Saturday’s event, follow this link.

