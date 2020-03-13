Alzheimer’s Seminar Canceled

Out of an abundance of caution for the current Coronavirus emergency, United Regional has canceled their “Healthy You Advantage” seminar scheduled for next week.

A United Regional spokesperson tells KFDX that the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” event scheduled for Tuesday March 17th at the MPEC, will not take place.

United Regional hosts a variety of informational seminars for the public featuring experts on medical conditions.

So far, the Alzheimer’s event is the only cancellation in the series.