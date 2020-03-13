Breaking News
United Regional Healthy You Advantage

Alzheimer’s Seminar Canceled

Out of an abundance of caution for the current Coronavirus emergency, United Regional has canceled their “Healthy You Advantage” seminar scheduled for next week.

A United Regional spokesperson tells KFDX that the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” event scheduled for Tuesday March 17th at the MPEC, will not take place.

United Regional hosts a variety of informational seminars for the public featuring experts on medical conditions.

So far, the Alzheimer’s event is the only cancellation in the series.

