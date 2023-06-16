WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman the community rallied around after her son was killed in a car accident in 2020 has agreed to a plea deal on her charge connected to a bank fraud scheme at her former employer’s business in 2021.

Amanda Bolding is scheduled to make her plea next week in 89th District Court. Under the agreement, she will receive a 2-year sentence, but it will be suspended to 3 years probation. She will also be required to repay almost $10,000 to the business.

The alleged theft involved fake invoices for rent payments that went into her personal account. When questioned, police said she told them she and her husband had been going to the casino frequently, which resulted in her falling behind on bills.

In a Facebook post, Bolding said the charges had nothing to do with funds raised for a scholarship to honor her late son Kaleb Honea and donations for that were never used in fraudulent ways.