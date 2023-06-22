WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman accused of an online fraud scheme that resulted in thousands of dollars being stolen from a local business entered her plea on the felony theft charge on Thursday morning.

Amanda Marie Bolding, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft over $2,500 but less than $30,000 on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the 89th District Court.

Bolding agreed to the plea bargain last week. According to court documents, Bolding will receive a 2-year sentence, deferred to three years of probation. Additionally, she will be required to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution to Fit Body Boot Camp.

While on probation, Bolding will also be required to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work.

According to the affidavit, the theft involved fake invoices for rent payments that went into her personal account. When questioned, police said she told them she and her husband had been going to the casino frequently, which resulted in her falling behind on bills.

Bolding was arrested in May 2022 after a report was made three months prior by one of the co-owners of Fit Body Boot Camp, located in the 4000 block of Sports Street, that an email scam had resulted in the loss of $9,609.83

In the report, the victim stated that they had received two different emails which contained digital invoice links for rent payments for the building they leased. The victim also stated that they had previously never made digital payments for rent and used checks to pay their landlord.

When officers brought Bolding in for questioning she stated that she and her husband had been making a lot of trips to the casino which resulted in her falling behind on bills and going further into debt.

Bolding stated that she created the fraudulent invoices using her personal Square account and made up the email address to look like the invoices had come from the landlord’s business email.

According to the affidavit, Bolding said she submitted and paid the invoices using Fit Body Boot Camp bank account details which she had access to as part of her job, and then transferred the money from her Square account into her personal bank account.

Bolding said she used the money to pay bills and go to the casino.

Joe Harris, co-owner of Fit Body Boot Camp, took to social media, and publicly announced on Wednesday, May 11, his “friend and teammate” Bolding “stole roughly $9600” from the company.

“Amanda will be arrested next week and we wanted to let you know as soon as we did because I know some of you support her outside charity work,” Harris said in the post.

Much of Bolding’s charity work began after she lost her son, Rider High School student Kaleb Honea, in a tragic car wreck in 2020. Bolding received a large outpouring of community support and donations following Honea’s death, eventually starting a foundation in his honor.

Following the accusations made against her on social media, Bolding responded with a Facebook post of her own, stating she had given her all to the company and worked countless hours.

In a follow-up Facebook post. Bolding said everything with her son’s fundraisers and the charity work she had done has been 100% above board, thanking those in the community who have supported her since his passing in 2020.

Bolding also mentions she had spoken with the police and declined to speak with the media on the advice of counsel.

“Just know if it hits the news that I went to jail, it’s not a conviction, it’s not an admission,” Bolding said. “It’s due process.”