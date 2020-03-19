Amarillo confirms two cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Amarillo confirmed Wednesday the first positive tests in the Amarillo-area for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Two patients tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18.

As a result of the positive tests for COVID-19 and based on the comprehensive response plan crafted by area leaders, the city has issued a Local Disaster Declaration and the Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Level has been changed to Level Orange.

Details on the various status levels and their meanings can be found on Amarillo Public Health Department website.

The city previously implemented recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House.

The city temporarily suspended the Amarillo Civic Center Complex for all gatherings and events, in accordance with CDC and White House guidelines.

In addition, the city will temporarily NOT issue permits for public events.

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding the patients is available at this time.

For questions regarding COVID-19, call the City of Amarillo Public Health Department at (806) 378-6300 or visit: