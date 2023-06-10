WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Amarillo man was killed in a 3 vehicle accident near Vernon Saturday morning.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Sgt. Marc Couch, 25-year-old Frankie Hernandez, was killed on U.S. Highway 70, four miles southeast of Vernon when his Isuzu truck struck a semi-trailer.

Sgt. Couch said Hernandez was driving east U.S. 70, and failed to control his speed. He struck the semi-trailer while it was attempting to make a turn. A third vehicle was also hit. Four people were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.