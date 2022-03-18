ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Amarillo is suffering from injuries after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Tommy Lynn Hall mugshot from 2013

Tommy Lynn Hall, 43, was stopped by Altus police in the 100 block of West Broadway for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, he was identified as a wanted person.

They found that Hall has multiple felony arrest warrants from jurisdictions in Texas and New Mexico.

Hall began driving Westbound on Highway 62 to avoid apprehension from police with vehicle speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Altus Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and Jackson County Deputies all pursued Hall during the chase which continued for 40 miles.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol performed a “Tactical Vehicle Intervention” maneuver approximately 4 miles West of Hollis to stop the vehicle.

Hall was then rescued by law enforcement on the scene after his vehicle wrecked and caught fire. He was transported by a helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City for the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Injuries are still unknown for Hall and as well as his current condition.