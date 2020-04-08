Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas 12-year-old girl

Local News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning for an abducted 12-year-old girl out of San Antonio.

Amisty Monrreal was last seen in the 200 block of Barrett Place at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

She is 5′ tall, 90 lbs with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the number 45 on the front along with blue jeans and black or gray Jordan tennis shoes.

She also has highlighted hair.

No information was provided on who might have abducted her. If you’ve seen Amisty, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News