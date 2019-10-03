Amber Alert issued for Amarillo child

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Jamila Franklin.

The child is a three-month-old black female who’s height is one foot. She has brown eyes and is wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Aliyah Moore. She is a black female that weighs approximately 145 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and great sweat pants.

Local law enforcement believes this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-433-7017.