1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Amber Alert issued for Amarillo child

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Jamila Franklin.

The child is a three-month-old black female who’s height is one foot. She has brown eyes and is wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Aliyah Moore. She is a black female that weighs approximately 145 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and great sweat pants.

Local law enforcement believes this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-433-7017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"

Sports Spotlight: Fallstown Boxing- October 2, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Spotlight: Fallstown Boxing- October 2, 2019"

Jody Wade arrested for violating probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jody Wade arrested for violating probation"

Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day"

WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research"

WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News