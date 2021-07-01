Amber Alert issued for Dallas-area infant

ENNIS, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant from the Dallas area and a search is on for a 20-year-old woman suspected of taking him.

Ennis police are searching for seven-month-old Miguel Ramirez and he was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper. He is 2’1″, 25 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

The suspect is Faith Reid who is 5’2″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown if Reid is the mother of Miguel.

Police are asking that you be on the lookout for a white Ford pickup truck. However, they did not list a license plate number.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Miguel David Lee Ramirez from Ennis, TX, on 07/01/2021, TX plate Unknown- White Ford Extended Cab pic.twitter.com/Nr2hc9vB8K — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 1, 2021

The requirements for an Amber Alert to be issued in Texas are:

The missing child must be 17 years of age or younger.

2. The law enforcement agency believes the missing child has been abducted. This means the child was either unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian, or taken by the child’s parent or legal guardian who commits an act of murder or attempted murder during the time of the abduction.

3. The law enforcement agency believes the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

4. The law enforcement agency has conducted an investigation that has verified that an abduction has taken place or ruled out alternative explanations.

5. Sufficient information is available to distribute to the public that could assist in locating the abducted child, suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.