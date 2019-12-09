Amber Guyger trial: 3 men accused of killing key witness

(KFDX/KJTL)— Three men are accused of killing a key witness in the Amber Guyger trial.

Joshua Brown was Guyger’s neighbor.



He testified in the trial against the former Dallas police officer.



A grand jury is now indicting three men Jacquerious Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, and Thaddeous Green for shooting and killing Brown in October.



Also, according to the indictments, the men robbed Brown after the shooting.



Authorities have not said whether there’s any connection between Brown’s death and his testimony in Guyger’s trial.



Guyger claimed she thought she was in her own home at the time and thought Jean was a burglar.



A judge sentenced her to ten years in prison.