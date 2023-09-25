WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amber Nichole McDaniel’s state jail sentence is set to begin on Monday, September 25, 2023, following her formal sentencing hearing in Wichita County following the conclusion of her punishment trial in Tarrant County.

McDaniel (Left) and attorney Mark Barber (right), photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

McDaniel (right) during formal sentencing hearing, photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Family members of McDaniel seated during her sentencing hearing, photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

McDaniel during sentencing hearing, photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, McDaniel was sentenced by a Tarrant County jury of seven women and five men to two years in jail for the charge of endangering a child and five years of probation for the charge of tampering with evidence.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the day after the conclusion of her punishment trial for two felony offenses linked to the murder of her son, 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, in October 2018.

McDaniel’s formal sentencing hearing was held on Monday, September 25, 2023, in the new home of the 30th District Court on the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse, with Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

Despite having the right to appeal the sentence, Mark Barber, McDaniel’s defense attorney, told Judge McKnight that his client would not be seeking an appeal at this time. According to court documents, she has 30 days from the commencement of her sentence to file an appeal.

Barber also asked for McDaniel’s probation sentence to be reduced from 5 years to 3 years since McDaniel will be serving two years in a state jail facility. Judge McKnight upheld the suggested five-year probation sentence for tampering with evidence.

Judge McKnight also ordered that upon her release from her prison sentence, McDaniel shall submit within 30 days to a mental health assessment at the Helen Farabee Center. She will also be required to submit a sample for drug and alcohol testing, a standard requirement for a probation sentence in Wichita County.

McDaniel’s five-year probation sentence will commence upon her release from her two-year state jail sentence, which is set to commence on Monday, September 25, 2023, with eight days of jail credit.