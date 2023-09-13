AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel. Refresh this page often for the latest.

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The prosecution will call their second witness to the stand when testimony resumes in Amber Nichole McDaniel‘s sentencing trial on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Auxiliary Trial Room E in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel. She faces a sentence ranging from probation to more than a decade behind bars.

The prosecution, led by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, is expected to call Chad Nelson, a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department, as their next witness when proceedings resume on Wednesday morning.

Detective Nelson served as the lead investigator in the case of Wilder McDaniel’s death from October 2018 until May 2020. In March 2023, Detective Nelson testified during the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, spending about six hours on the stand that included a lengthy and often heated cross-examination from Staley’s defense team.

Following Staley’s capital murder trial, Gillespie discussed multiple aspects of the trial with Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard, including Detective Nelson’s testimony beginning around 6:30 into the interview.

Wednesday will also mark the first pieces of evidence that are exclusive to McDaniel’s trial when three interviews between McDaniel and the WFPD conducted after Wilder’s death will be shown in their entirety to the court. The evidence entered during Tuesday’s proceedings was also used during Staley’s trial.

KFDX Weekend Anchor Markeshia Jackson will provide a summary of Wednesday’s proceedings live from Fort Worth during KFDX 3 News at 6 o’clock.

A running live blog of proceedings on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel can be found below.

9:54 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, she tells Detective Nelson that Wilder would typically take children’s melatonin before he went to bed, but they didn’t give him any that night. She appears to have calmed down, but is still crying with her head in her hands.

9:52 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, Detective Nelson asks McDaniel if Staley ever behaved in a way that showed he wanted to hurt Wilder or if anything had happened in the past. She tells Detective Nelson about a time when she was working when Staley called her multiple times and told her Wilder fell off the bed. She says when she asked Wilder about it, he told her he’d fallen off the bed.

9:50 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, Detective Nelson asks McDaniel if there’d be any reason why blood would be on Wilder’s pillow. McDaniel asks, “Was there blood?” Detective Nelson says he hasn’t seen it but there was blood found. “Did James do something?” McDaniel asks. She begins screaming and crying, repeating “Oh my god” several times.

9:48 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, Detective Nelson asks McDaniel if she saw blood anywhere. She says, “Yes” and begins to cry again. Her emotional state during this interview is one of extreme distress.

9:47 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, she says she can’t remember exactly what time she gave Wilder a bath or when she went to bed. She says she and Staley stayed up and drank some wine.

9:45 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, Detective Nelson asks McDaniel what took place the night before Wilder’s body was found. She says she gave Wilder a bath, that she and Staley went swimming, and that the last time she saw Wilder was when she put him to bed that night.

9:44 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, she buries her face in a jacket and begins sobbing. She tells Detective Nelson that she started screaming and she couldn’t find her phone. She says she asked Staley for her phone and he gave it to her, and she called 911. She again buries her face in the jacket and sobs.

9:42 a.m. — In the video of Detective Nelson’s interview with McDaniel, she begins answering a question asked by Detective Nelson, but as the interview continues, her response becomes more incoherent. She is clearly emotional during the interview.

9:40 a.m. — Detective Nelson testified that he conducted a voluntary interview with McDaniel at the Wichita Falls Police Department on October 11, 2018. He testified that due to her emotional state, she was unable to answer many of the questions asked. The video of their interview is admitted into evidence and played in the courtroom. McDaniel was observed becoming emotional as the interview began playing.

9:38 a.m. — Gillespie and Detective Nelson continued their review of the photographs and discussed evidence taken from the scene, including the bloody u-shaped pattern found on the floor of Wilder’s bedroom, the blood on the pillow found in Wilder’s crib, and the possible partial bloody handprint found on that pillow.

9:32 a.m. — Gillespie continued to review photographs taken from the scene with Detective Nelson for the jury. Many of the details discussed as photographs are being reviewed were discussed during the testimony phase of James Staley’s capital murder trial.

9:24 a.m. — Gillespie reviewed photographs taken from the scene with Detective Nelson. A photograph of Wilder’s deceased body on the couch is shown in the courtroom. McDaniel was observed becoming very distressed and was heard crying heavily when this image was shown.

9:23 a.m. — Gillespie asked Detective Nelson if McDaniel wanted to let go of Wilder’s body at the scene. Detective Nelson replied, “No, not at all.”

9:20 a.m. — Detective Nelson testified that his opinion of McDaniel at the scene on October 11, 2018, was that she was acting as a grieving mother. He testified that he spoke with McDaniel several times after Wilder’s death. He testified that “most certainly” McDaniel was acting appropriately in the situation and Staley was acting strange.

9:17 a.m. — Gillespie submitted several photographs of the residence on Irving Place in Wichita Falls from 2018, where Wilder was found deceased, and they were admitted into evidence without any objection from the defense.

9:10 a.m. — Detective Nelson testified that when he made contact with Staley, he was acting strange. He testified he was not consoling McDaniel or with her, but rather in a closet in a fetal position with a knife on the floor. He testified McDaniel was “beyond distressed” and distraught, and that it appeared to be genuine.

9:07 a.m. — Detective Nelson testified that a 911 call made by Amber McDaniel came in at 9:12 a.m. on October 11, 2018. He testified that he arrived on the scene at around 9:40 a.m. He testified that when he arrived at the scene on Irving Place, he heard screaming. He testified that upon entering the residence, he made contact with James Staley.

9:03 a.m. — Judge McKnight informs the prosecution they may call their next witness. Gillespie calls Detective Chad Nelson with the Wichita Falls Police Department to the stand. Detective Nelson served as the lead detective in the investigation into Wilder McDaniel’s death.