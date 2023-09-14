AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel. Refresh this page often for the latest.

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The prosecution will call more witnesses as it continues presenting its case to a jury of 12 Tarrant County residents in Amber Nichole McDaniel‘s sentencing trial on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel. She faces a sentence ranging from probation to more than a decade behind bars.

The prosecution, led by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, is expected to call several witnesses to the stand on Thursday. Thus far, only one of the state’s witnesses has taken the stand in each of the first two days of testimony.

KFDX Weekend Anchor Markeshia Jackson will provide a summary of Thursday’s proceedings live from Fort Worth during KFDX 3 News at 6 o’clock.

A running live blog of proceedings on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel can be found below.

10:33 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that Brooklynn Staley was interviewed and the forensic interview was recorded. He also testified that forensic interviews with children begin by establishing whether the child can distinguish between a lie and the truth.

Gillespie passes the witness back to Barber for further cross-examination.

10:30 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that the case against Staley was a highly circumstantial evidence case, and Dr. Dakil’s report was the final puzzle piece they needed to move forward with the case. Sgt. Sheehan also testified that due to the fact that the case was highly circumstantial, additional pieces of evidence are helpful. He also testified that the text messages recovered from Staley’s phone were a very important piece of evidence.

10:26 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified text messages can be a very important puzzle piece in building a murder case.

Barber passes the witness back to Gillespie for further questioning.

10:22 a.m. — Barber asked Sgt. Sheehan if he was aware of the hostility toward McDaniel following Wilder’s death before she was arrested on the charges pending against her. “Are you familiar with people on Facebook?” Sgt. Sheehan asked. “Facebook isn’t a place to have a rational conversation,” Sgt. Sheehan added.

10:19 a.m. — Barber asked Sgt. Sheehan if he had ever told Bubba or Amber McDaniel that text messages don’t make someone a murderer. Sgt. Sheehan testified that he didn’t recall saying that.

10:17 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that the opinion of Dr. Suzanne Dakil on Wilder’s death was a key piece of evidence in the case. He testified that Staley was arrested in October 2020, about 11 days after Dr. Dakil’s opinion was given. He testified that at that time, he felt they had enough evidence against Staley to file the charges.

10:13 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that the investigation into Wilder’s death was never made a cold case, but rather, it was transferred to the detective in charge of cold cases. Sgt. Sheehan testified that Wilder’s case doesn’t meet the criteria to be considered a cold case.

10:09 a.m. — Barber read the results of Wilder’s autopsy to Sgt. Sheehan. The findings of the autopsy could not determine the cause of Wilder’s death but said his death was highly suspicious of an asphyxial homicide.

10:04 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that Staley’s phone was sent to the Secret Service laboratory to retrieve the messages in May 2020. Barber asked if it was analyzed by the WFPD before that time and Sgt. Sheehan testified they did not. Sgt. Sheehan testified that Staley’s phone wasn’t taken to the Secret Service lab until about 18 months after Wilder’s death.

10:01 a.m. — Barber asked Sgt. Sheehan about the dates on which evidence was returned to the WFPD after it was processed by outside forensic laboratories. Sgt. Sheehan testified that multiple pieces of evidence, including the DNA results from Wilder’s pillow, were returned within a year of Wilder’s death.

9:57 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that he didn’t personally know Staley or McDaniel well and that he wouldn’t know whether or not Staley had a dark sense of humor. Barber pointed out the emojis and phrases in the text messages that would suggest the comments were made as a joke.

9:53 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that the WFPD received the photograph of the bruising on Wilder’s face and a Facebook message in which Staley said Wilder needed to be “culled” within weeks of Wilder’s death. Barber asked if those things could have been evidence of murderous intent. Sgt. Sheehan said not the same as multiple text messages.

Gillespie passes the witness to defense attorney Mark Barber for cross-examination.

9:49 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that their investigation showed McDaniel never took Wilder to the doctor following the incident on August 31, 2018, which left Wilder’s face significantly bruised. He also testified that a pediatrician would have been required by Texas law to report suspected child abuse, and he would have been surprised if a pediatrician didn’t report injuries like that.

9:48 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan said after McDaniel was arrested for endangering a child and tampering with evidence in 2021 and the affidavits were seen by the public, many people who contributed to the Justice For Wilder campaign felt like they had become victims of fraud.

9:47 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that between Wilder’s murder and Staley’s arrest, Staley spent most of his time in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He testified that Staley had several girlfriends during that time, two of which had children. He testified that if the WFPD received the text messages from McDaniel earlier, they could have imposed bond conditions that would have limited his access to children.

9:43 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that McDaniel’s destruction of the text messages significantly impeded the WFPD’s investigation into Wilder’s death. He also testified that multiple protests by the Justice For Wilder campaign took place prior to Staley’s arrest.

9:40 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that the text messages between Staley and McDaniel were important evidence that implicated Staley as a suspect in Wilder’s murder, but that they also served as evidence of McDaniel committing the felony offense of endangering a child. Sgt. Sheehan testified that based on the hours Staley kept, he had access to Wilder when McDaniel was asleep.

9:35 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that he is aware of the text messages between McDaniel and Staley. He testified McDaniel never made the police aware of the messages even when she was specifically asked if any such messages existed.

9:32 a.m. — Gillespie asked Sgt. Sheehan if the interview between McDaniel and the WFPD on January 26, 2019, around two weeks after the two Facebook posts that were read by Gillespie were made, would have been an opportunity to come clean about the evidence she destroyed. Sgt. Sheehan testified that it would have been.

9:30 a.m. — Gillespie read another Facebook post from January 2019 made by McDaniel, which repeatedly said “I should have known”, expressing her displeasure with the progress of the investigation into Wilder’s death and the fact that Staley had yet to be arrested.

9:25 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that a large support system was created in Wichita Falls through the “Justice For Wilder” campaign, more than any he’s ever seen.

9:23 a.m. — A social media post made by Amber McDaniel on January 11, 2019, is shown to the jury. The post reads, in part, “I’m ready to fight for my baby to get justice for my baby… I’m ready to be drug through the mud.”

9:21 a.m. — Gillespie offers several screenshots of social media posts made by McDaniel regarding the “Justice For Wilder” campaign. They are admitted into evidence without any objection from the defense.

9:20 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified he would primarily communicate with Bubba McDaniel, Amber McDaniel’s husband and Wilder’s father, for updates on the case. He also testified that the “Justice For Wilder” campaign was started within weeks of Wilder’s murder and that Bubba and Amber McDaniel made many posts on social media, appeared on local news outlets, and made t-shirts regarding the “Justice for Wilder” campaign.

9:14 a.m. — Sgt. Sheehan testified that he was assigned to oversee the investigation into Wilder’s death about 12 days into their investigation. He testified that more resources were used and more money was spent on this case than any other case in his career.

Judge McKnight instructs the prosecution it may call its next witness. John Gillespie, on behalf of the state, calls WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan to the stand.

9:07 a.m. — Before proceedings began, Judge McKnight informed the jury that he anticipated the trial would require a second week, likely lasting until Tuesday, September 19, 2023, however, he said it takes as long as it takes.

9:00 a.m. — Tara Campisi, the mother of James Staley’s daughter, Brooklynn, is sworn in as a witness outside of the presence of the jury, though it is unclear when she will take the stand.