WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After spending a night in the Tarrant County Corrections Center, Amber Nichole McDaniel has been transported back to Wichita County, where she awaits her formal sentencing hearing.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the day after the conclusion of her punishment trial for two felony offenses linked to the murder of her son. She is currently being held without bond on a bench warrant.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, McDaniel was sentenced by a Tarrant County jury of seven women and five men to two years in jail for the charge of endangering a child and five years of probation for the charge of tampering with evidence.

After 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight read the jury’s sentence, he ordered McDaniel’s bond insufficient. She was then remanded to the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, where she was held in custody until she could be transferred to Wichita County.

Judge McKnight also announced following the reading of the jury’s verdict that a formal pronouncement of McDaniel’s sentencing is set for Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Judge McKnight told McDaniel that based on the circumstances of her case, she does have the right to appeal the decision.

McDaniel pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel. Her punishment trial was held in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

Proceedings began on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Auxiliary Trial Room E on the seventh floor of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. A recap of each day’s proceedings can be found below: