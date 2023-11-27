WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After spending two months in the Wichita County Jail, Amber Nichole McDaniel has been transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility to complete her 2-year sentence for child endangerment.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, was formally sentenced on September 25, 2023, to two years in state jail for endangerment and five years of probation following her release for tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel.

Since the conclusion of her punishment trial in Fort Worth and transfer from Tarrant County, McDaniel has been held in the Wichita County Jail. According to the Wichita County jail roster, she was released from Wichita County Jail on November 21, 2023.

McDaniel now appears on the TDCJ inmate roster as an inmate in the Woodman Unit in Gatesville, Texas, just west of Waco. The TDCJ inmate roster lists her expected release date as September 15, 2025.

McDaniel pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges connected to her son’s murder. Her punishment trial was held in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

On September 19, 2023, McDaniel was sentenced by a Tarrant County jury of seven women and five men to two years in jail for the charge of endangering a child and five years of probation for the charge of tampering with evidence.

Proceedings in McDaniel’s punishment trial began on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Auxiliary Trial Room E on the seventh floor of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. A recap of each day’s proceedings can be found below:

Despite having the right to appeal her sentence, McDaniel’s attorney, Mark Daniels, said during her formal sentencing hearing in Wichita County that McDaniel did not plan on appealing the sentence.

The man convicted for Wilder McDaniel’s murder, James Irven Staley, III, is currently in the process of appealing his life sentence in the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, stating key evidence in his capital murder trial was obtained unconstitutionally.