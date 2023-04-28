WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Friday, April 28, 2023, after Amber Nichole McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence in relation to the 2018 murder of her son, 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

In the release, it was stated that the District Attorney’s office and McDaniel have agreed to move the trial to another county for sentencing due to the publicity surrounding the case.

According to the release, McDaniel is eligible for probation on these charges. However, the third-degree felony offense of tampering with evidence has a punishment range of 2 to 10 years in a penitentiary, and the state jail felony offense of endangering a child carries a potential punishment of 6 to 24 months in state jail.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office said there is no plea agreement in place between McDaniel and the state and that a jury will determine the punishment in this case.