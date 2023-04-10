WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The apparent mass exodus from the former retail center of Wichita Falls continues following the relocation of another major retail store from Sikes Senter Mall.

An employee at the American Eagle Outfitters location inside of Sikes Senter Mall confirmed on Monday, April 10, 2022, that the American Eagle storefront in Sikes Senter Mall would be relocating to another local shopping center, joining several other former Sikes Senter mainstay retailers.

The store is moving to the old David’s Bridal location near Crumbl Cookie at Quail Creek Shopping Center.

According to an employee in the Sikes Senter Mall location, the store will not move until the summer of 2023, however signs are on the doors at the new location.

The departure of American Eagle would mark the fourth Sikes Senter storefront to leave the mall since it was purchased by the Kohan Retail Investment Group in early February:

Quail Creek Crossing has benefited from the mall’s closures, The shopping center has already added Old Navy to the shopping center and now American Eagle, two of the four stores closing their Sikes Senter storefronts will have relocated to Quail Creek Crossing.

With the mixed messages surrounding the closure of Dillard’s and more stores continuing to close their locations in Sikes Senter Mall, the questions and doubts surrounding Sikes Senter’s ownership continue to increase.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.