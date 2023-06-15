WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A tentative opening date has been set for the new location of a national retailer that announced in April it was leaving its longtime location inside of Sikes Senter Mall.

As of Thursday, June 15, 2023, the American Eagle Outfitters storefront inside of Sikes Senter Mall appears to be closed. The doors are shut and locked, butcher paper covered all the windows, and the inside of the store appeared nearly vacant.

According to a staff member at American Eagle, a tentative opening date of July 5, 2023, has been set for the opening of their new location at Quail Creek Crossing, located at the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and Lawrence Road, at the former home of David’s Bridal.

Staff members confirmed in April 2023 that American Eagle would be relocating from Sikes Senter Mall to Quail Creek Crossing.

The departure of American Eagle marks the fourth national retailer with a Sikes Senter storefront to leave the mall since it was purchased by the Kohan Retail Investment Group in February 2021:

Quail Creek Crossing has benefited from the mall’s closures. The shopping center has already added Old Navy to the shopping center as well as a second location of Bath & Body Works.

With the mixed messages surrounding the closure of Dillard’s and more stores continuing to close their locations in Sikes Senter Mall, the questions and doubts surrounding Sikes Senter’s ownership continue to increase.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.