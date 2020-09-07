American Legion Post 67 holds Labor Day luncheon for first responders

VERNON (KFDX, KJTL) — In Vernon, members of the American Legion Post 67 held a luncheon to celebrate first responders.

Some state troopers and members of the city of Vernon Fire Department went to the legion for food and they all are thankful for the meal that was provided for them.

Members of the legion said they are always looking to give back to the community and they are glad they can do it today in this way.

“The people here in Vernon wanted to honor those people that are doing so much during this pandemic and other times also. So we just decided to honor them with this luncheon,” American Legion Post 67 adjutant Robert Donahue said.

“You really can’t measure what you want to give back to the community, the people that we are honoring today,” American Legion member Gary Chapman said. “It’s important for them to know how much we appreciate each and every one of them.”

Legion members also said the events they can’t have now because of the pandemic, they will make up for them in the future.