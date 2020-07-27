American Legion without building after Clay County Pioneer Association takes it back

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — American Legion members in Henrietta are searching for another place to meet after they said they were abruptly kicked out of their long-time location without reason.

It was a controversial decision that is now being mitigated by county leaders.

For years VFW Bucky Boyd post was shared by the VFW and American Legion Post 0018 on the Clay County Pioneer grounds.

But now American Legion members are searching for a new meeting place after the VFW disbanded and returned post ownership back to the county only to be used by the Clay County Pioneer Association.

On Monday, American Legion members raised concerns to county commissioners about the agreement that has left them without a building.

“We just want to get a fair agreement with the county one way or another where we are not charged exorbitant rent to use a building we have been meeting in for a long time,” Post Commander Jimmy Hager said.

American Legion members continued to use the building since the VFW disbanded.



Only recently did the Pioneer Association close its doors for the legion. Now Legion members are calling on county leaders to help them.

“Judge Campbel says he is going to talk to the nine-man board and maybe we can come to a mutually agreeable solution maybe he will mediate but right now its..whoa,” Hager said.

Judge Mike Campbell met with American Legion Post Commander Jimmy Hager and Pioneer Association board members to try and open discussions between the two groups.

“I actually met with Sheriff Lemmons who is actually chairman of the nine-man board, and he has assured me they are very anxious to work with the American Legion and all those involved with this to come to a reasonable solution and make it fair to everybody but on the other hand they have a responsibility to be good stewards to their finances as well.” Clay County Judge Mike Campbel said.

An agreement that both parties can agree on that benefits them both.