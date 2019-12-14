American National Bank Pit Crew host surprise lunch at Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Folks over at the Faith Mission in downtown Wichita Falls got a surprise luncheon Friday. A group of people from American National Bank who call themselves “The Pit Crew” served lunch as a way to say “thank you.”

Most of the time employees at American National Bank help others manage money, but on their off time, they are known as The Pit Crew who help charities raise money by cooking food and raising funds and they did just that for Faith Mission.

“We are going to raise money for the Faith Mission because the mission does such great work for the community,” American National Bank official Dwight Berry said. “We usually come down once a year and do some cooking for the Faith Mission. We do a lot of cooking at the bank for charities so we said let’s raise some money and let’s have some fun with this.”

That fun turned out that berry would grow a beard and another co-employee would cut off his dreds he had been growing for four years to donate to kids with cancer.

“I think in a world we take things for granted like three square meals a day and having hair we got people Who think of stuff like that so we wanna give to those people who don’t have those luxuries,” American National Bank official Dra Stevenson said.

Faith Mission Director of Development Brad Prickett said charities that come out to help make the job they have to do easier And is very appreciated.

“Whenever organizations like this come in to help cook it relieves the staff who is usually there cooking That it does a great job to help us out,” Prickett said.

On top of that American National Bank raised more than $8,000 to donate to Faith Mission, so they can stock up on some of the many things they need.