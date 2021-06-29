American National Bank & Trust donates lifelong Seymour resident’s gun collection to NRA, fulfilling his final wishes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — American National Bank & Trust recently fulfilled the final wishes of a long-time customer despite the challenges those wishes presented.

Robert Hayley, a lifelong resident of Seymour, was a faithful supporter of the Second Amendment and the National Rifle Association.

When Hayley passed away in October 2020, he had entrusted American National Bank & Trust to execute the terms of his last will and testament.

One provision proved challenging; Hayley directed that his large collection of vintage firearms, antique reloading equipment, real estate, and other assets be donated to the NRA.

“We stand in the shoes of all of our clients when they pass away,” Jeff Schultz, Chief Investment Officer at American National Bank & Trust said. “We have their last bequest and their intentions at heart.”

Schultz said they were able to perform a comprehensive inventory of Hayley’s collection and worked with the NRA and the Rock Island Auction Company to oversee security, delivery, and liquidation.

“We treat every estate with the same respect and deference as we did with Mr. Hayley’s estate,” Schultz said. “Estate work is not a sideline business for us; it is a matter of trust.”