American Red Cross gives assistance to residents of five apartments after fire at Waterford Glen Apartments

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The WFFD responded to a single-story structure fire on 1618 Oceola Ave. in Wichita Falls Monday morning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The American Red Cross assisted five apartments after a structure fire at the Waterford Glen Apartments on Nov. 28.

At around 1:18 a.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a call of a fire at the Waterford Glen Apartments. Upon arrival, fire officials reported fire was showing from the roof about midway down of a two-story apartment building.

According to officials, fire companies made a quick knock down of the fire, holding the majority of damage to the originating apartment.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News