American Red Cross gives assistance to residents of five apartments after fire at Waterford Glen Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The American Red Cross assisted five apartments after a structure fire at the Waterford Glen Apartments on Nov. 28.

At around 1:18 a.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a call of a fire at the Waterford Glen Apartments. Upon arrival, fire officials reported fire was showing from the roof about midway down of a two-story apartment building.

According to officials, fire companies made a quick knock down of the fire, holding the majority of damage to the originating apartment.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.