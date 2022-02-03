WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While this round of winter weather wasn’t nearly as hectic as the storm from last February, the heavy snow, ice and sleet that fell over most of Texoma this week is something American Red Cross volunteer Dan Halyburton said may pose challenges in the coming days.

“We’re dealing with the aftermath, and that is going to be a really, really cold night and really on into the weekend,” Halyburton said. “And that’s where, you know, you’re at home, and our homes are in Texas, and we’re just not really quite built right and insulated to deal with the cold weather that we have.”

Keeping your home warm is probably your top priority right now, and you may have picked up a couple of extra space heaters to help you get the job done, but it’s important to be sure you use them properly.

“One of the things you never want to do is put a space heater on an extension cord,” Halyburton said. “It’ll just overload the extension cord – it can overload the connections on that extension cord, and that’s when you can end up with a fire.”

If you have to use a space heater, be sure that you place it on a leveled, non-flammable surface.

Another thing frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on are your pipes, so doing things like keeping your sink cabinet doors open are key to making sure they don’t freeze.

“You’ll want to drip your water – not just the cold but the cold and the hot; you wanna keep all that water flowing through your system,” Halyburton said.

Halyburton said once you’ve done everything you can to protect yourself from the weather, don’t forget about your furry friends, too.

“Make sure that you keep your pets inside – that if they have to be in an area that isn’t your main part of your home, that they’ve got food, they’ve got water, and if you’ve got a little kitty cat that wanders the neighborhood, maybe a little food for them, too, because we wanna take care of the inside and the outside pets,” Halyburton said.

Perhaps the nicest thing we all can do in the coming days is check on each other.

“You may have somebody that lives near you or next door, and they’re elderly,” Halyburton said. “Just check in on them – see how they’re doing.”

For more information on ways you can stay safe in this weather, click here.